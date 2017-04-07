Oceaneering bags Andarko deal

Contracts, Tenders and Rates

Oceaneering International has secured a contract from Anadarko Petroleum Corporation to supply the umbilical for Anadarko’s Constellation subsea tieback in the Gulf of Mexico.

The contract is for a dynamic and static electro-hydraulic steel tube control umbilical, and associated hardware.

Oceaneering plans to design and manufacture the umbilical at its facility in Panama City, Florida.

The control umbilical for the Constellation project is expected to be used to transmit hydraulic control fluid and chemicals, as well as provide the electrical power and fiber optic requirements to operate and monitor the subsea wells which are located in approximately 1,370m of water in Green Canyon Block 627.

The umbilical is expected to be tied back to Anadarko’s Constitution spar.

