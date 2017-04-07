Offshore Shipping Online

A publication for the offshore shipping industry published by Clarkson Research

  • Offshore Intelligence Monthly
    • Menu

    Forum Energy Technologies sells two ROVs

    Vessel & ROV News // April 7, 2017

    Forum Energy Technologies has sold two Sub-Atlantic Comanche ROVs to international diving contractor Baltic Taucherei- und Bergungsbetrieb Rostock GmbH (Baltic Diver Germany).

    The deal, supported by distributor Scholz Ingenieur Bϋro, will see both systems delivered at the beginning of May 2017 following an optimised manufacturing schedule.

    More articles from this category

    More news

    Online products

    Offshore Drilling & Production Concepts
    Dredging News Online
    World Offshore Field Development Guides
    OPL shop

    Vessel registers