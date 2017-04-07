Forum Energy Technologies sells two ROVs

Forum Energy Technologies has sold two Sub-Atlantic Comanche ROVs to international diving contractor Baltic Taucherei- und Bergungsbetrieb Rostock GmbH (Baltic Diver Germany).

The deal, supported by distributor Scholz Ingenieur Bϋro, will see both systems delivered at the beginning of May 2017 following an optimised manufacturing schedule.

