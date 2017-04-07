M² Subsea appoints General Manager/Senior VP, Commercial

The US operation of M² Subsea has announced the appointment of a new general manager and senior vice president of commercial as the firm embarks on the next stage of its growth strategy.



Based in Houston, Paddy Hardey will be responsible for implementing the firm’s global commercial and contracting principals to ensure the strategic development and continued growth of the fledging subsea company.



Overseeing the Woodlands, Texas, based US business and all commercial, tendering activity and contract negotiations across M² Subsea’s core business functions, Hardey will focus on the successful delivery of work for the firm’s key clients across the globe.



His appointment follows a series of developments within the business including the opening of a UK base in Aberdeen and the firm’s plans to create over 50 onshore and 100 offshore jobs by the end of the year.



“This is a crucial time for our company,” said Mike Arnold, CEO of M² Subsea. “We have invested significantly in building a robust management team in recent months and this latest appointment forms an important part of our business strategy as we look to capitalise on opportunities going forward.



“We are committed to growing and maintaining our reputation for providing high quality ROV services to our clients across the globe, delivering OPEX cost-savings without compromising on safety or quality. Paddy’s expertise and knowledge will be invaluable towards achieving our plans for continued growth in the coming years.”



Hardey brings with him a wealth of experience in business management having held a number of senior level roles in the oil and gas industry. Most recently, he was commercial manager of Bibby Offshore’s North American subsea division, where he played an integral role in growing the company’s global footprint, establishing business links in a number of emerging regions. Prior to this, he was commercial manager for Halliburton’s Pipeline and Precommissioning business in Aberdeen.



