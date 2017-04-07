Polarcus awarded broadband 3D project in Asia Pacific

Polarcus awarded broadband 3D project in Asia PacificContracts, Tenders and Rates
// April 7, 2017
Polarcus Limited has received a contract award for a broadband 3D marine seismic project in the Asia Pacific region.
The project is due to commence in the second quarter of 2017 and will run for approximately two months.
More articles from this category
More newsContracts, Tenders and Rates // April 7, 2017Company News // April 7, 2017Vessel & ROV News // April 7, 2017Contracts, Tenders and Rates // April 7, 2017Company News // April 7, 2017Contracts, Tenders and Rates // April 6, 2017Projects and Operations // April 6, 2017Contracts, Tenders and Rates // April 6, 2017News // April 6, 2017Equipment & Technology // April 6, 2017Company News // April 5, 2017Contracts, Tenders and Rates // April 5, 2017Company News // April 5, 2017News // April 5, 2017News // April 5, 2017