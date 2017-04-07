Polarcus awarded broadband 3D project in Asia Pacific

Polarcus Limited has received a contract award for a broadband 3D marine seismic project in the Asia Pacific region.

The project is due to commence in the second quarter of 2017 and will run for approximately two months.



