IMCA to hold AVI conference in Amsterdam

The International Marine Contractors Association is to hold an Accredited Vessel Inspector (AVI) Conference at the Novotel at Schiphol Airport, Amsterdam on 25 April 2017.

The conference is designed to provide a range of updates to AVIs on the current state and future development of the eCMID system. However, it is open to all vessel inspectors who have yet to be accredited and will provide the ideal opportunity to find out exactly what the advantages are to being a member of this professional, accredited body.

The programme for the conference is available on the Marine Surveying Academy (MSA) and IMCA websites. In brief, there will be an opening presentation given by Mike Schwarz, CEO of the International Institute of Marine Surveying and Chris Baldwin, the eCMID project manager at IMCA, on the history of the AVI scheme and the future of the eCMID system to 2022.

Other key marine industry presenters will include Mike Vanstone of Vattenfall, Anders Boman of Northern Offshore Services, Ian Coates of Specialist Marine Consultants and AVI Trainer, Ursula Smith DP system inspection expert, and Sujit Viswanathan Principal Marine Surveyor at DNV GL.

The presentations, panel discussion and networking opportunities will promote stimulating discussions and engagement and make this a ‘must attend’ event.

To make sure you don’t miss out, get yourself registered at http://cmidvesselinspectors.com/first-ecmid-2017-avi-conference-announced-in-amsterdam before all places are taken.

Notice: The Countdown has begun!

eCMID users who have not joined the scheme by January 2018 will no longer be able to use the inspector function in the eCMID system and IMCA will only recognise eCMID reports uploaded to its system as authorised inspection reports.







