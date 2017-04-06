Stanislav Yudin completes first phase of windfarm project

Stanislav Yudin completes first phase of windfarm projectProjects and Operations
// April 6, 2017
On 2 April, Seaway Heavy Lifting, now part of Subsea 7, completed the installation of the first cluster of four piles as part of the Beatrice offshore windfarm EPCI project.
After arrival in the field on 1 April, the pile installation frame was installed on the seabed by the company's vessel Stanislav Yudin and the piles were successfully driven to final penetration.
