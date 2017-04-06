Offshore Shipping Online

    Norwegian owner bags Repsol contracts

    Contracts, Tenders and Rates // April 6, 2017

    Simon Møkster Shipping has secured term contracts from Repsol Sinopec Resources UK Ltd for three of its PSVs.

    Brage Supplier had its contract extended for at least four months, keeping her busy until at least August 2017.

    Brage Trader and Stril Odin have been chartered for one-well firm (estimated at 90 days) to support Stena Spey
    while she is drilling at the Shaw field in the Central North Sea.

