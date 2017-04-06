Norwegian owner bags Repsol contracts

Norwegian owner bags Repsol contractsContracts, Tenders and Rates
// April 6, 2017
Simon Møkster Shipping has secured term contracts from Repsol Sinopec Resources UK Ltd for three of its PSVs.
Brage Supplier had its contract extended for at least four months, keeping her busy until at least August 2017.
Brage Trader and Stril Odin have been chartered for one-well firm (estimated at 90 days) to support Stena Spey
while she is drilling at the Shaw field in the Central North Sea.
More articles from this category
More newsContracts, Tenders and Rates // April 6, 2017Projects and Operations // April 6, 2017Contracts, Tenders and Rates // April 6, 2017News // April 6, 2017Equipment & Technology // April 6, 2017Company News // April 5, 2017Contracts, Tenders and Rates // April 5, 2017Company News // April 5, 2017News // April 5, 2017News // April 5, 2017Company News // April 4, 2017Vessel & ROV News // April 4, 2017Organisations and Associations // April 4, 2017Projects and Operations // April 4, 2017Company News // April 4, 2017