Phoenix International and Infinity Offshore form JV in Australia

Phoenix International and Infinity Offshore form JV in AustraliaCompany News // April 5, 2017
Phoenix International Holdings and Infinity Offshore Pty Ltd have formed a joint venture to provide inspection, maintenance and repair (IMR) and decommissioning works in the Australasia region with the Atmospheric Diving System (ADS) Hardsuit.
The joint venture, operating under the name Infinity Phoenix Subsea, will be based in Perth, Australia.
Phoenix has used its Hardsuits in the Gulf of Mexico for more than 14 years to perform IMR on offshore oil and gas structures and pipelines and has built an impressive base of satisfied clients.
The ADS is easy to mobilize, requires a crew half the size of a traditional saturation spread, can be operated off of a rig or vessel of opportunity (small deck footprint), and because the suit operates at one-atmosphere, there are no costly decompression obligations.
More articles from this category