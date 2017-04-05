iSURVEY awarded contract with Maersk business unit

Contracts, Tenders and Rates

//

Following an eight-year relationship with Maersk Oil, iSURVEY has been awarded a survey and positioning contract with the international oil and gas company.

Commencing in March 2017, the four-year contract, which has the option to extend by one 12-month period, sees iSURVEY named as the nominated first caller contractor for survey and positioning services.

iSURVEY will support Maersk Oil's Danish business unit with rig move operations in the Danish sector of the North Sea.

The contract may also involve the mobilisation and demobilisation of a rig outside the Danish Sector, as well as potential rig positioning services over a subsea well.

More articles from this category

More news

Norwegian owner bags Repsol contracts Contracts, Tenders and Rates //

Stanislav Yudin completes first phase of windfarm project Projects and Operations //

IMCA to hold AVI conference in Amsterdam Contracts, Tenders and Rates //

Oil price continues to recover from recent decline News //

Kongsberg unveils updated HIPAP Equipment & Technology //

Nautilus Minerals’ seafloor production tools arrive in Papua New Company News //

iSURVEY awarded contract with Maersk business unit Contracts, Tenders and Rates //

Phoenix International and Infinity Offshore form JV in Australia Company News //

Report confirms potential damage to deepwater market from Jones Act changes News //

Bjørkli to leave NAO Company News //

C-Dive takes delivery of SAT dive vessel Vessel & ROV News //

IMCA to hold eCMID workshop in Stavanger Organisations and Associations //

Ecosse Subsea Systems awarded Beatrice seabed clearance project Projects and Operations //