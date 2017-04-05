iSURVEY awarded contract with Maersk business unit

iSURVEY awarded contract with Maersk business unitContracts, Tenders and Rates // April 5, 2017
Following an eight-year relationship with Maersk Oil, iSURVEY has been awarded a survey and positioning contract with the international oil and gas company.
Commencing in March 2017, the four-year contract, which has the option to extend by one 12-month period, sees iSURVEY named as the nominated first caller contractor for survey and positioning services.
iSURVEY will support Maersk Oil's Danish business unit with rig move operations in the Danish sector of the North Sea.
The contract may also involve the mobilisation and demobilisation of a rig outside the Danish Sector, as well as potential rig positioning services over a subsea well.
More articles from this category