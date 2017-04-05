Nautilus Minerals’ seafloor production tools arrive in Papua New

Nautilus Minerals’ seafloor production tools arrive in Papua NewCompany News // April 5, 2017
Nautilus Minerals says the company’s seafloor production tools have arrived in Papua New Guinea and will shortly commence submerged trials.
Mike Johnston, Nautilus’ CEO, said: "We are delighted to be undertaking submerged trials in PNG. The trials will result in money and investment going into the PNG economy, and the employment of Papua New Guineans.
"The trials also allow us to work closely with our partner Petromin, government officers from the various government agencies, as well as representatives from Provincial Governments of New Ireland and East New Britain.”
The submerged trials will happen in an existing facility on Motukea Island, near Port Moresby in PNG.
