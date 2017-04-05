Nautilus Minerals’ seafloor production tools arrive in Papua New

Company News

//

Nautilus Minerals says the company’s seafloor production tools have arrived in Papua New Guinea and will shortly commence submerged trials.

Mike Johnston, Nautilus’ CEO, said: "We are delighted to be undertaking submerged trials in PNG. The trials will result in money and investment going into the PNG economy, and the employment of Papua New Guineans.

"The trials also allow us to work closely with our partner Petromin, government officers from the various government agencies, as well as representatives from Provincial Governments of New Ireland and East New Britain.”

The submerged trials will happen in an existing facility on Motukea Island, near Port Moresby in PNG.

More articles from this category

More news

Norwegian owner bags Repsol contracts Contracts, Tenders and Rates //

Stanislav Yudin completes first phase of windfarm project Projects and Operations //

IMCA to hold AVI conference in Amsterdam Contracts, Tenders and Rates //

Oil price continues to recover from recent decline News //

Kongsberg unveils updated HIPAP Equipment & Technology //

Nautilus Minerals’ seafloor production tools arrive in Papua New Company News //

iSURVEY awarded contract with Maersk business unit Contracts, Tenders and Rates //

Phoenix International and Infinity Offshore form JV in Australia Company News //

Report confirms potential damage to deepwater market from Jones Act changes News //

Bjørkli to leave NAO Company News //

C-Dive takes delivery of SAT dive vessel Vessel & ROV News //

IMCA to hold eCMID workshop in Stavanger Organisations and Associations //

Ecosse Subsea Systems awarded Beatrice seabed clearance project Projects and Operations //