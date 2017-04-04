Offshore Shipping Online

    Ecosse Subsea Systems awarded Beatrice seabed clearance project

    Projects and Operations // April 4, 2017

    Ecosse Subsea Systems (ESS) has been awarded a seabed clearance project on the Beatrice offshore windfarm in the Outer Moray Firth.
     
    The subsea technology company will conduct boulder clearing operations in 50m of water, deploying its SCAR2 seabed system from Siem Ruby on behalf of client Siem Offshore Contractors. 
     

