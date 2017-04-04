C-Dive takes delivery of SAT dive vessel

Vessel & ROV News

//

Houma, Louisiana based C-Dive LLC has expanded its fleet with the delivery of a newbuild dive support vessel (DSV), 217.

The company said it is making "a bold move" with delivery of its vessel in a diminishing market but is confident it is the right thing for the industry.

The purpose built vessel is the first four-point SAT DSV of its kind built for the Gulf of Mexico, instead of the industry practice of converting an offshore support vessel to a dive support vessel.

The DSV is US flagged with an overall length of 185ft and a beam of 44ft. It has a four-point anchor positioning system, 65ft x 44ft clear deck space, built-in dive equipment including dive control system and decompression chambers, 12ft moonpool and accommodation for 49.

It is equipped with a six-man 1,000ft saturation diving system, hyperbaric rescue chamber and an EBI-API 2C Monogram (marine and man-rated) 30 ton crane.

Commenting on the vessel, Robert Champagne, founder and CEO, said: "In the Gulf of Mexico dive market where all of the operating four-point SAT DSVs were built more than 38 years ago we felt that it was time for a purpose-built DSV designed to meet and exceed the safety expectations, cost considerations and work quality of today’s demanding clients, all while giving its offshore personnel first class working conditions.”

217 will be utilized in subsea inspection, decommissioning, inspeciton, maintenance and repair and subsea construction operations.

