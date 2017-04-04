Bjørkli to leave NAO

Bjørkli to leave NAOCompany News
// April 4, 2017
Tor-Øyvind Bjørkli has tendered his resignation as Managing Director of North American Offshore (NAO) and will step down from his position, most likely in mid-2017.
Since 2014 he has been working from out of the company's Oslo office.
NAO said: "Tor-Øyvind departs on excellent terms and with our best wishes. Going forward, we will ensure that his duties are covered with no interruption."
More articles from this category
More newsCompany News // April 4, 2017Vessel & ROV News // April 4, 2017Organisations and Associations // April 4, 2017Projects and Operations // April 4, 2017Company News // April 4, 2017Company News // April 3, 2017Company News // April 3, 2017Vessel & ROV News // April 3, 2017Vessel & ROV News // April 3, 2017Company News // March 31, 2017Vessel & ROV News // March 31, 2017Company News // March 31, 2017Organisations and Associations // March 31, 2017News // March 31, 2017Company News // March 30, 2017