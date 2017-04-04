Bjørkli to leave NAO

Company News

//

Tor-Øyvind Bjørkli has tendered his resignation as Managing Director of North American Offshore (NAO) and will step down from his position, most likely in mid-2017.

Since 2014 he has been working from out of the company's Oslo office.

NAO said: "Tor-Øyvind departs on excellent terms and with our best wishes. Going forward, we will ensure that his duties are covered with no interruption."

