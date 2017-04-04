Offshore Shipping Online

    Bjørkli to leave NAO

    Company News // April 4, 2017

    Tor-Øyvind Bjørkli has tendered his resignation as Managing Director of North American Offshore (NAO) and will step down from his position, most likely in mid-2017.

    Since 2014 he has been working from out of the company's Oslo office.

    NAO said: "Tor-Øyvind departs on excellent terms and with our best wishes. Going forward, we will ensure that his duties are covered with no interruption."

     

     

