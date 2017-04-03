NKT cable-lay vessel due to enter service shortly

NKT cable-lay vessel due to enter service shortlyVessel & ROV News
// April 3, 2017
NKT says its new cable lay vessel, Victoria, has undertaken her final tests.
"Victoria will soon be ready to install her first project and deliver installation services to our customers in the AC offshore and DC interconnect cable market," said NKT.
The new ship was originally ordered by ABB, whose high-voltage cable business was acquired by NKT earlier this year.
More articles from this category
More newsCompany News // April 4, 2017Vessel & ROV News // April 4, 2017Organisations and Associations // April 4, 2017Projects and Operations // April 4, 2017Company News // April 4, 2017Company News // April 3, 2017Company News // April 3, 2017Vessel & ROV News // April 3, 2017Vessel & ROV News // April 3, 2017Company News // March 31, 2017Vessel & ROV News // March 31, 2017Company News // March 31, 2017Organisations and Associations // March 31, 2017News // March 31, 2017Company News // March 30, 2017