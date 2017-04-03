Offshore Shipping Online

    NKT cable-lay vessel due to enter service shortly

    Vessel & ROV News // April 3, 2017

    NKT says its new cable lay vessel, Victoria, has undertaken her final tests.

    "Victoria will soon be ready to install her first project and deliver installation services to our customers in the AC offshore and DC interconnect cable market," said NKT.

    The new ship was originally ordered by ABB, whose high-voltage cable business was acquired by NKT earlier this year.

