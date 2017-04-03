NKT cable-lay vessel due to enter service shortly

Vessel & ROV News

//

NKT says its new cable lay vessel, Victoria, has undertaken her final tests.

"Victoria will soon be ready to install her first project and deliver installation services to our customers in the AC offshore and DC interconnect cable market," said NKT.

The new ship was originally ordered by ABB, whose high-voltage cable business was acquired by NKT earlier this year.

