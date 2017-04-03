Daya Materials to dispose of construction vessel

Daya Materials to dispose of construction vesselVessel & ROV News // April 3, 2017
Daya Materials Bhd (DMB) has confirmed that it plans to dispose of its construction vessel Siem Daya 1 via the disposal of the group’s wholly-owned unit, Daya Global 1 Ptd Ltd (DG1PL), to Siem OCV Ptd Ltd.
The disposal consideration comprises US$82.7 million in cash and US$17.3 million to be settled via a debt forgiveness, cancellation and settlement arrangement between Siem Offshore Rederi AS and Canyon Offshore Inc, Daya Vessel Ltd and DMB.
DMB said in a statement that, with the proposed disposal, its balance sheet position would be strengthened as the borrowings would be reduced by about RM406.9mil.
