    Executive Chairman and family increase holdings in NAO

    Company News // April 3, 2017

    At a price of US$1.10 per share, a company owned by North American Offshore's (NAO's) Executive Chairman, Herbjorn Hansson and his family, have bought 120,000 NAO shares, adding to the position as one of the largest shareholders of NAO.

