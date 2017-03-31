Offshore Shipping Online

    Naming ceremony held for Maersk Master

    Vessel & ROV News // March 31, 2017

    Maersk Supply Service has confirmed the addition of a new vessel to its fleet, Maersk Master.

    The high spec anchor handler, the first of a new class of AHTS, was named at Kleven Shipyards on 24 March 2017, on-time and on-budget.

    The vessel's first project will be on the Janice and Leadon decommissioning projects in the North Sea beginning in spring 2017. 

