Naming ceremony held for Maersk Master

Vessel & ROV News

//

Maersk Supply Service has confirmed the addition of a new vessel to its fleet, Maersk Master.

The high spec anchor handler, the first of a new class of AHTS, was named at Kleven Shipyards on 24 March 2017, on-time and on-budget.

The vessel's first project will be on the Janice and Leadon decommissioning projects in the North Sea beginning in spring 2017.

More articles from this category

More news

UTEC welcomes new CEO Company News //

Naming ceremony held for Maersk Master Vessel & ROV News //

Emas Offshore issues update on Seabird Penguin claims Company News //

IMCA to hold ROV seminar in Stavanger Organisations and Associations //

Matthews joins Clarkson to develop renewables business Company News //

New appointments at Force 3 Offshore Company News //

Harren & Partner to manage Wind Lift I Company News //

Seacor hit by weak offshore market but more positive about year ahead Company News //

North Sea market buoyed by new discovery News //

Rolls-Royce and Tampere University to collaborate on autonomous vessels Equipment & Technology //

Swissco hearing adjourned until 21 April Company News //

Safe Boreas contract with Repsol Sinopec extended Contracts, Tenders and Rates //