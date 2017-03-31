UTEC welcomes new CEO

UTEC welcomes new CEOCompany News // March 31, 2017
UTEC, the survey company in subsea services group Acteon, has welcomed a new Chief Executive Officer as its original founder retires from the business.
Stuart Cameron has taken on the role of Chief Executive Officer. He spent more than 20 years in the international subsea construction sector having previously held a variety of operational and management roles for Subsea 7 in the UK, US and Asia as well as Chief Operating Officer for Ceona.
Martin O’Carroll, who has more than 25 years industry experience, co-founded UTEC in 2005. Since then, UTEC has grown to become one of the largest global surveying businesses, with bases across the UK, USA, Mexico, Canada, Ghana, Nigeria, Australia, Brazil, Canada, Indonesia, Norway, Singapore, and the Middle East.
More articles from this category