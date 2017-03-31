UTEC welcomes new CEO

Company News

//

UTEC, the survey company in subsea services group Acteon, has welcomed a new Chief Executive Officer as its original founder retires from the business.

Stuart Cameron has taken on the role of Chief Executive Officer. He spent more than 20 years in the international subsea construction sector having previously held a variety of operational and management roles for Subsea 7 in the UK, US and Asia as well as Chief Operating Officer for Ceona.

Martin O’Carroll, who has more than 25 years industry experience, co-founded UTEC in 2005. Since then, UTEC has grown to become one of the largest global surveying businesses, with bases across the UK, USA, Mexico, Canada, Ghana, Nigeria, Australia, Brazil, Canada, Indonesia, Norway, Singapore, and the Middle East.

More articles from this category

More news

UTEC welcomes new CEO Company News //

Naming ceremony held for Maersk Master Vessel & ROV News //

Emas Offshore issues update on Seabird Penguin claims Company News //

IMCA to hold ROV seminar in Stavanger Organisations and Associations //

Matthews joins Clarkson to develop renewables business Company News //

New appointments at Force 3 Offshore Company News //

Harren & Partner to manage Wind Lift I Company News //

Seacor hit by weak offshore market but more positive about year ahead Company News //

North Sea market buoyed by new discovery News //

Rolls-Royce and Tampere University to collaborate on autonomous vessels Equipment & Technology //

Swissco hearing adjourned until 21 April Company News //

Safe Boreas contract with Repsol Sinopec extended Contracts, Tenders and Rates //