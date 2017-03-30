Harren & Partner to manage Wind Lift I

Harren & Partner to manage Wind Lift ICompany News // March 30, 2017
Bremen, Germany-based shipping company Harren & Partner is to become technical manager for Wind Lift I.
Harren & Partner's Offshore Department, headed by Robert Fowler, will be responsible for managing the jack-up vessel starting in April 2017.
Wind Lift I, built in 2010 at Western Shipyard in Klaipėda, Lithuania, is owned by Ocean Breeze Energy GmbH & Co KG. It has been in operation in wind installation and maintenance since 2010.
The vessel is a NG-5300 design with 500 tonne heavy duty/high outreach offshore crane supplied by GustoMSC. The fully-equipped cabin block can accommodate up to 50 people.
"This vessel represents an important enhancement of our fleet. It extends our scope of action to provide our customers with comprehensive, yet customised solutions," said Heiko Felderhoff, Managing Director of Harren & Partner. "Wind Lift I is a highly adaptable vessel. We have a first-class cooperation between the marine crew and the client. A major component exchange takes us an average of just 16 hours to complete."
More articles from this category