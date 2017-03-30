New appointments at Force 3 Offshore

Force3 Offshore Services has announced the appointment of two new members to its team.

Des Hart and Yul Thomson have joined the company having previously worked for Aberdeen based shipbrokers. They bring with them a wealth of experience and knowledge of the offshore oil and gas and renewables markets.

"We see signals of change in the oil and gas market and steady growth in the offshore renewable industry. To extend our team with a strong and experienced subsea team like Des and Yul is an asset for our organisation," said the company.

Mr Hart has been involved in vessel chartering for around 22 years, initially in a chartering role. He worked as a shipbroker for the last 15 years.

Mr Thomson has specialised in subsea, renewables and project work and has a wealth of knowledge, experience and contacts.

Both will focus on the offshore oil and gas and renewables project markets.

F3 Offshore Services is to establsih an Aberdeen office later in 2017.

