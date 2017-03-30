Offshore Shipping Online

    Matthews joins Clarkson to develop renewables business

    Company News // March 30, 2017

    David Matthews has joined Clarksons Platou as its offshore strategy and business development specialist.

    Mr Mathews brings a wealth of experience in the offshore wind industry, having been heavily involved in the sector since 2008. He has previously advised companies including Vestas, ADWEN and Fred Olsen Windcarrier, and is currently a member of the wind industry trade association board, RenewableUK.

    He will use his significant expertise to help grow and consolidate Clarkson Platou's position in the renewable energy market at (as he described it) "an innovative time for the offshore wind sector".

    Following his appointment Frederik Colban-Andersen, Director of Clarksons Platou Offshore Renewables, said: "I am confident that his expertise will prove invaluable to our clients as we continue to act as a trusted and long-term vessel partner to many in the offshore energy industry."

