    'Business as usual' as Tidewater waivers expire

    Company News // March 29, 2017

    Tidewater in the US says its latest waiver of covenant default from its lenders and noteholders expired on 27 March 2017, without a renewal being sought by the company.

    Jeff Platt, President and Chief Executive Officer of the company, said: "Negotiations with our lenders and noteholders are progressing well, with a significant number of commercial points negotiated and, to our knowledge, resolved.

    "However, work remains to resolve a small number of issues and to obtain the approval of our board of directors and final approval from the various financial institutions. In the meantime, while we press forward with our lender and noteholder groups in an effort to bring our negotiations to a successful conclusion, it is business as usual for the company."

