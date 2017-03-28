Rolls-Royce signs agreement with offshore centre to develop smart ship technology

Equipment & Technology

Rolls-Royce and the Technology Centre for Offshore and Marine Singapore (TCOMS) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding to form a strategic partnership to develop smart ship technologies.

The partners will work on world leading research to develop fundamental technologies, such as smart sensing, digital twinning and integrated modelling which are essential to the development of future marine data based solutions.

The developments will be applied to technology demonstrators to show how they can be used by specific ship types.

Kevin Daffey, Rolls-Royce, Director Engineering & Technology – Marine, said: “Our partnership with TCOMS will greatly benefit future marine technology by allowing us to leverage the great research capabilities in Singapore which we can apply to smart ship solutions. By developing demonstrator technology around sensors, data analytics and the marine internet of things we will see ships become more reliable, more efficient and more closely integrated into global supply chains generating cost savings and improving revenue generation.”

Professor Chan Eng Soon, CEO of TCOMS, said: “TCOMS is in a unique position to enable synergy between industry, research institutions and academia for the advancement of the marine and offshore engineering (M&OE) industry. We look forward to a fruitful collaboration with Rolls-Royce, where we will co-create innovative solutions in smart ship technologies, and play a pivotal role in elevating Singapore’s position as a key hub for M&OE research

globally.”

TCOMS is a joint venture between Singapore’s Agency for Science, Technology and Research, and the National University of Singapore. The Centre is also supported by the Singapore Economic Development Board and the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore.

