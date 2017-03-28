Training centre gets OPITO approval

Training

After an on-site audit, Clyde Training Solutions is now certified by the skills organisation for the oil and gas industry OPITO to carry out BOSIET, HUET and FOET training.

Back in December, it became the 200th organisation in the world to be awarded OPITO Training Centre approval and it has now launched a wide range of offshore training courses.



Based on the River Clyde, Clyde Training Solutions is the first Scottish training centre outside of Aberdeen to provide this type of mandatory training for offshore workers. The courses are tailored to meet the regulations for offshore personnel in the UK and the North Sea as well as internationally.



Clyde Training Solutions director Colin McMurray said: "This approval marks the end of the first chapter in creating this unique centre which provides both marine and offshore training, but we won’t be resting on our laurels as we hope to announce further expansion of the centre in the near future.”



In the past offshore workers who lived in the central belt had to travel to Aberdeen or down south to complete their safety training. This added to their costs and deprived them of even more time with their family.



Not only does Clyde Training Solutions offer an option closer to home, but it has demonstrated its support to the oil and gas industry by building a state-of-the-art training facility and investing heavily in highly qualified trainers.



Clyde Training Solutions is a dedicated maritime and offshore training centre within easy reach of Glasgow city centre and Glasgow Airport. It offers multiple classrooms, full fire training ground with training stack and helideck, dedicated deep-water pool and a Helicopter Underwater Escape Training (HUET) module.



