Contractor begins weight-coating pipe for Nord Stream 2

Projects and Operations

//

Nord Stream 2 AG’s contractor Wasco has started concrete weight coating of the pipes needed for the Nord Stream 2 natural gas pipeline through the Baltic at its pipe coating plant in Kotka, Finland.

Almost half of the 200,000 pipes needed for the entire project will be concrete weight coated in Wasco’s plant in the Port of HaminaKotka.

Coating and logistics operations for Nord Stream 2 provide an important economic stimulus to the region for the duration of the project. Wasco has already hired 195 persons for its coating plant operations. During the peak production period, it will employ up to 300 persons directly and approximately 100 persons indirectly for various operations, such as plant maintenance, storage and port operations. Coating for the Nord Stream 2 project will continue in Kotka until late 2018.

Kotka serves as an important hub for the Nord Stream 2 project’s logistics. To date Wasco’s Kotka storage yard has received over 35,000 pipes from the pipe mills. Once the pipes have been coated with concrete, some of them will be stored in Wasco’s storage yard directly in Kotka, and the rest will be transhipped to another storage yard in Koverhar, Hanko in Finland. During construction, coated pipes will be fed from the storage yards to the pipe-lay vessels in time and on-demand.

Concrete weight coating increases the stability of the pipeline on the seabed, as the concrete doubles to 24 tonnes the weight of each 12m, 48in diameter pipe joint. Coating also protects the pipes from external damage when they are stored, transported and eventually lowered on to the seabed.

More articles from this category

More news

Safe Boreas contract with Repsol Sinopec extended Contracts, Tenders and Rates //

Contractor begins weight-coating pipe for Nord Stream 2 Projects and Operations //

Global Maritime appoints CFO Company News //

Training centre gets OPITO approval Training //

Rolls-Royce signs agreement with offshore centre to develop smart ship technology Equipment & Technology //

Bigroll Beaufort delivered Vessel & ROV News //

Bibby WaveMaster 1 launched Vessel & ROV News //

TechnipFMC awarded contract for Kaiskas field Contracts, Tenders and Rates //

Eidesvik and CGG to set up new company for seismic fleet Company News //

Global Maritime appoints Group HSEQ Manager Company News //

ODE provides support for Horne and Wren decommissioning project News //

Florø shipyard to upgrade Skandi Darwin Yard News //

Ramform Hyperion launched Vessel & ROV News //