Safe Boreas contract with Repsol Sinopec extended

Safe Boreas contract with Repsol Sinopec extendedContracts, Tenders and Rates // March 28, 2017
Repsol Sinopec Resources UK Limited (formerly Talisman Sinopec Energy UK Limited) has exercised a further four weeks of options for the accommodation unit Safe Boreas.
Safe Boreas will continue operations for Repsol Sinopec Resources UK Limited at Montrose A in the UK sector of the North Sea through 24 April 2017 with the reduced option periods’ day rate consistent with market conditions continuing.
Repsol Sinopec has the ability to extend Safe Boreas further through weekly options.
More articles from this category