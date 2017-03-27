TechnipFMC awarded contract for Kaiskas field

TechnipFMC awarded contract for Kaiskas fieldContracts, Tenders and Rates // March 27, 2017
TechnipFMC has been awarded a contract by Shell Offshore Inc, a subsidiary of Royal Dutch Shell PLC, for the delivery, integration, and installation of the subsea production system (SPS) and subsea riser, jumper and flowline (SURF) equipment for phase one of the Kaikias deep water project in the Gulf of Mexico.
Kaikias is in the Mars-Ursa basin approximately 210km (130 miles) from the Louisiana coast and is estimated to contain more than 100 million barrels of oil equivalent recoverable resources.
The field will produce oil and gas through a subsea tie-back to the nearby Shell-operated Ursa production hub.
