Bibby WaveMaster 1 launched

The service operation vessel (SOV) Bibby WaveMaster 1 was launched at Damen Shipyards Galati in Romania on March 24. When completed, Bibby Marine Services Limited, part of Bibby Line Group, will deploy the vessel to support forthcoming offshore wind construction and O&M projects in the North Sea.

Stephen Blaikie, Chief Executive Officer, Bibby Marine Services Ltd, said: “This is an important key milestone in the delivery of the vessel. Sea trials will start soon and we will take delivery in August. We are very impressed with the quality of the build and the whole process has gone smoothly.”

Peter Robert, Director Business Development & Market Intelligence at Damen said: "I am honestly convinced that Damen has designed and built the best vessel for the tasks envisaged and which is going to be available on the market as of end of August this year.

"Carrying out the integrated HIL simulator analyses of the vessel plus DP system plus gangway system, in a time domain simulation with the actual controllers connected to it proves, in real life conditions, safe operations in the 2.5m Hs required by the tenders – the only vessel currently able to achieve this in fact. Based on this the shipowner can guarantee site specific vessel performance and safe operations.”

Bibby WaveMaster 1 is built specifically for the transfer and accommodation of offshore personnel and aims to maximise working time, technician comfort and safety.

With a DYNPOS (AUTR) DP2 system, the 90m vessel has a motion compensated access system for walk-to-work transfers.

Although primarily designed with offshore wind in mind, the vessel is capable of a much wider scope of work in a variety of offshore industries. A range of options are available including an additional deck crane with up to a 24 tonne capacity, tanks arrangements suited to liquids such as glycols and low flashpoint liquids with separate delivery intakes, and facilities for dive support and ROV operations.

