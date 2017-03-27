Offshore Shipping Online

    Bigroll Beaufort delivered

    Vessel & ROV News // March 27, 2017

    Heavy transportation provider BigRoll Shipping has reached an important milestone with its fourth and final MC Class vessel, BigRoll Beaufort, handed over by Cosco Dalian Shipyard.

    The Finnish Swedish 1A Ice Class MC-Class vessels are explicitly designed for the transporting major modules and equipment for large energy projects both on and offshore.

