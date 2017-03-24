ODE provides support for Horne and Wren decommissioning project

ODE provides support for Horne and Wren decommissioning projectNews // March 24, 2017
ODE, part of the DORIS Group, has successfully completed a key workscope for Scaldis Salvage & Marine Contractors. The contract was to provide engineering support for the removal of the topsides and jacket from a Normally Unattended Installation (NUI) as part of the decommissioning project for the Horne & Wren gas fields in the Southern North Sea.
Operated by Tullow Oil, Horne & Wren is in 40m of water, 65km east of Norfolk. The NUI is tied back to the Thames host platform. The NUI is part of the wider Thames complex, comprising a skirt-piled three-leg jacket type substructure and a topside with two deck located production trees.
ODE’s engineering support for the removal of Horne & Wren included the basis of design, weight control report, topsides and jacket structural/lift point verification and on-bottom stability analysis.
Work began in May 2016 with all engineering documentation provided by the end of July 2016. ODE provided comprehensive engineering support in analysis and design, giving Scaldis and Tullow Oil details on proposed decommissioning methodology.
