Global Maritime appoints Group HSEQ Manager

Company News

//

Global Maritime has appointed Hannah Crutchley as its new Group Health, Safety, Environment and Quality (HSEQ) Manager.

She will be based in Perth and has more than 10 years experience in the oil and gas sector and will be tasked with ensuring that Global Maritime adheres to the highest health, safety, environmental and quality standards across its business operations.



David Sutton, CEO of Global Maritime, said: “While we understand that targets and deadlines drive our industry, we remain committed to the highest standards of personal and environmental safety as well as solutions and services of the highest quality. Hannah and her experience in front-line HSEQ operations will be invaluable to us as we continue to strengthen our safety culture throughout Global Maritime.”

