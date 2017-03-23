Next Geosolutions awarded contracts to survey interconnector

Next Geosolutions, an independent geoscience and engineering service provider, has been awarded two major survey contracts for the North Sea Link (NSL) project, the first electricity link between UK and Norway.

The first contract, due to commence in April, will see Next Geosolutions provide cable protection survey work for Statnett, the Norwegian transmission system operator.

The two week workscope will involve cable inspections for the Skagerrak electricity transmission system and NorNed power cable interconnectors. The interconnectors will link the electricity transmission systems of different countries, with subsea cables utilised for the NSL, passing through Norwegian and British waters.

Carlo Pinto, Next Geosolutions’ sales and marketing director said: “This project is an important part of Europe’s future electricity system. The interconnectors allow countries to trade power, helping to ensure safe, secure and affordable energy supplies, so it is crucial these are surveyed to a high standard.”

The second contract is due to commence in May for a period of three months. It will involve Next Geosolutions carrying out offshore cable route survey, unexploded ordnance (UXO) survey and route preparation techniques.

Each survey will be performed with the same mobilisation and demobilisation delivered by Next Geosolutions’ dynamic positioning (DP) class 2 multi-purpose supply (MPSV) vessel - Ievoli Cobalt.

The vessel is currently fitted with a Schilling Ultra Heavy Duty (UHD) work-class ROV and McArtney Focus 3 Remotely Operated Towed Vehicle (ROTV).

The first in the market, the Focus 3 ROTV shall deliver high-resolution datasets for route design and engineering, as well as subsea asset inspections utilising its unrivalled, simultaneous sensor package.

