DeepGreen Resources partners with Maersk Supply Service

DeepGreen Resources is to partner with Maersk Supply Service to recover polymetallic nodules from the Clarion Clipperton Zone of the Pacific Ocean.

DeepGreen is advancing the NORI Area D Project through its wholly owned subsidiary Nauru Ocean Resources Inc (NORI). The NORI D project is conducted in cooperation with the Republic of Nauru and advancing the project involves completion of key environmental and engineering milestones.

As part of the NORI D Project, Maersk Supply Service has committed one anchor handler and one subsea support vessel for a total of five marine campaigns during the period 2017 through 2019.

The anchor handler will support environmental studies of the seabed and the subsea vessel will utilize its deck capacity as well as crane capabilities for testing the nodule harvester prototype.

Maersk Supply Service's service contribution of approximately US$25 million will convert to DeepGreen common shares.

During the campaigns, DeepGreen's offshore team will undertake baseline studies required to complete a comprehensive Environmental Impact Assessment. DeepGreen will also collect polymetallic nodules for metallurgical test work and undertake trials of its nodule harvesting technology.

Steen Karstensen, Chief Executive Officer of Maersk Supply Service, said: Maersk Supply Service appreciates this unique opportunity to partner with DeepGreen Resources. We believe DeepGreen is well positioned in the seafloor minerals industry and I am confident that Maersk Supply Service's deep-water offshore expertise and Integrated Solutions services will enable us to significantly contribute to the success of this endeavour."

"DeepGreen has secured a strong offshore partner that shares our vision for the recovery of cleaner base and strategic metals from polymetallic nodules in the Clarion Clipperton Zone," said Keith Calder, Chief Executive Officer, DeepGreen Resources Inc.

