Ramform Hyperion launched

Ramform Hyperion launchedVessel & ROV News // March 23, 2017
PGS has completed its newbuild programme with a naming ceremony for the final vessel in the series, Ramform Hyperion, at Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Shipbuilding in Nagasaki, Japan.
The Ramform design was created by Roar Ramde in the early 1990s and has been taken to its ultimate expression by the Ramform Titan-class vessels. The first vessel of the Ramform Titan-class came in 2013 with the delivery of Ramform Titan, which was followed by Ramform Atlas in 2014 and Ramform Tethys in 2016.
"These three vessels have delivered beyond expectations on all aspects and especially within safety, efficiency and productivity," said PGS. "Ramform Hyperion completes our newbuild programme and increases the productivity of the PGS fleet.
"The four Ramform Titan-class vessels and the two Ramform S-class vessels constitute our core fleet of ultra-high-end Ramforms. These vessels can tow more streamers than any other vessel as well as tow extremely wide streamer spreads. Hence, surveys can be tailor made to meet our customers’ needs, be it the highest possible data quality or the most efficient coverage of a large exploration area," said Per Arild Reksnes, Executive Vice President Operations.
