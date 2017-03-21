Vryhof launches engineering unit

Vryhof and its business unit Deep Sea Mooring (DSM) have launched an engineering unit to support the company’s offshore oil and gas, renewables and aquaculture operations.



The new unit will provide expertise in hydrodynamic and vessel motion analysis; advanced mooring analysis (including for offshore wind turbines and offshore fish farms); dynamic positioning (DP) analysis; flexible and rigid riser analysis; complex marine operations (including offshore crane operations and subsea operations); and probabilistic and deterministic stability analysis for all ship types and floating structures.



Wolfgang Wandl, Vryhof CEO, said: "When is it safe to drill? What are my optimal mooring line arrangements? How does my vessel react to different sea-states? How can I ensure safe connections between accommodation platforms and the main rig? What issues should I be aware of when installing my flexible riser? Our engineering team can provide answers to these questions and more.”



One recent engineering project and a key area of innovation at Vryhof and DSM is availability and forecast response analysis to facilitate the link-up of floating offshore accommodation platforms (known as ‘flotels’) to their main rigs.

In one North Sea application, availability analysis provided by DSM saw the input of hindcast data - over 50 years of historical weather data - in order to estimate the expected availability of the flotel at a specific location.

Working with Storm Geo, a global provider of decision support for weather sensitive operations, DSM combined state-of-the art hydrodynamic software and weather forecasts to forecast gangway motion, maximize availability, reduce risk, and optimize operations.

