IMCA releases new safety videos and cards

Effective promotion of safe working practices is high on the workplace agenda, and keeping safety material fresh and accessible remains vital to putting over the message. This has led to the International Marine Contractors Association (IMCA) launching a new series of mini safety videos, each with a supporting pocket safety card.

The series launches with ten videos with ‘Be Prepared to Work Safely’ as part of the title. The first is ‘Be Prepared to Work Safely – Working at Height’ and there are nine others dealing with preventing slips and trips; toolbox talks; manual handling; permit to work; watch your hands; lifting operations; line of fire; lifting equipment; and confined spaced – the dangers. A further five videos (and accompanying pocket cards) will be available later in 2017.

“The phrase 'Are you prepared?' is key to the videos and the accompanying cards,” explains IMCA’s Technical Director, Richard Benzie. “It is a vital question that any worker, starting any task, should ask of him or herself. All feature the same blue animated character, which enables IMCA to publish safety promotional material with a common look and feel.

“The videos and cards are easy to understand and intended for use as part of a briefing session or toolbox talk, as well as by individuals. The new videos and pocket safety cards demonstrate that ‘less is more’. Words have been kept to a minimum, and a new and eye-catching format is used for each card, including the use of stills from the videos.

“Work on the development of the videos and cards began in Autumn 2015. A small and committed workgroup of members of our Health, Safety, Security and Environment (HSSE) Core Committee has continued the work; we would like to express our gratitude to them for the cost-effective and timely manner in which they have delivered this vital project. Safety is of paramount importance and we believe these new safety promotion tools have an invaluable role to play.”

The videos are available in Arabic, Brazilian Portuguese, French, Indonesian, Italian, Latin American Spanish, Malay, Russian and Tagalog as well as in English, and are designed to appeal to a wide range of cultural backgrounds. The English language version of the videos is streamable from the IMCA website. IMCA member companies can download all other language versions.

