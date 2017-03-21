Waage Basili to stay at Shearwater GeoServices

Waage Basili to stay at Shearwater GeoServicesCompany News // March 21, 2017
Irene Waage Basili has resigned her position as CEO of GC Rieber Shipping to take a position as permanent CEO of Shearwater GeoServices
In November 2017, GC Rieber Shipping said Waage Basili temporarily leaving GC Rieber Shipping in anticipation of a permanent CEO being appointed at Shearwater GeoServices.
Now, the board of Shearwater GeoServices, which is jointly owned by GC Rieber Shipping and Rasmussengruppen, has offered Irene Waage Basili to take on the role of CEO at Shearwater on permanent basis. She has accepted the offer and will thus resign the position as CEO of GC Rieber Shipping on 1 April 2017.
The Board of GC Rieber Shipping has initiated a process to recruit a new CEO. Einar Ytredal will continue as acting CEO with Øystein Kvåle as acting CFO.
