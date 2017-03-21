Fugro hunts for more hydrocarbon seeps in Gulf of Mexico

Fugro hunts for more hydrocarbon seeps in Gulf of MexicoProjects and Operations // March 21, 2017
In collaboration with multi-client geoscience data company TGS, Fugro continues to map the seafloor in the Gulf of Mexico to pull together a complete picture of geological features, including hydrocarbon seeps.
This latest survey, 'Otos,' follows the successful completion of another TGS industry-funded 'Gigante' survey in 2016, on the Mexican side of the 1,500km wide Gulf.
Fugro has deployed two geophysical survey vessels to acquire multibeam echo sounder (MBES) and sub-bottom profile data over the western, central and eastern regions of the US continental slope.
In water depths ranging from 750m to more than 4,000m, geoscientists on board Fugro Gauss and Fugro Brasilis will analyse seafloor bathymetry, its acoustic reflectivity, and shallow subsurface structures to identify hydrocarbon seep features on the seafloor and throughout the water column.
Both vessels are equipped with hull-mounted MBES systems and the data collected will aid a subsequent geochemical coring campaign.
The final results of the Otos survey will provide novel insight into the regional-scale distribution of hydrocarbon seeps throughout the entire deepwater area of the northern Gulf of Mexico. TGS will license the data to exploration and production companies to support development activities in this prolific region.
