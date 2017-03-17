Solstad secures Repsol Sinopec deal

Solstad Offshore has entered into a contract with Repsol Sinopec Resources UK Ltd for the charter of the construction support vessel Normand Jarstein for a period of 90 days firm with a further 60 days of optional work.

Normand Jarstein will commence work under the contract at the end of April 2017.

