Offshore Shipping Online

A publication for the offshore shipping industry published by Clarkson Research

  • Offshore Intelligence Monthly
    • Menu

    EMGS reports US$2 million in sales

    Contracts, Tenders and Rates // March 17, 2017

    Electromagnetic Geoservices (EMGS) has entered into agreements involving data licensing and processing and
    interpretation services related to 3D EM data in Norway and Mexico.

    The agreements represent revenues of approximately US$2 million.

    "EMGS is pleased to announce the execution of the above agreements. We are excited about being given the opportunity by our customers to reduce their exploration uncertainty through the use of 3D EM data," said Christiaan Vermeijden, the company's CEO.

    More articles from this category

    More news

    Online products

    Offshore Drilling & Production Concepts
    Dredging News Online
    World Offshore Field Development Guides
    OPL shop

    Vessel registers