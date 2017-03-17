EMGS reports US$2 million in sales

Contracts, Tenders and Rates

//

Electromagnetic Geoservices (EMGS) has entered into agreements involving data licensing and processing and

interpretation services related to 3D EM data in Norway and Mexico.

The agreements represent revenues of approximately US$2 million.

"EMGS is pleased to announce the execution of the above agreements. We are excited about being given the opportunity by our customers to reduce their exploration uncertainty through the use of 3D EM data," said Christiaan Vermeijden, the company's CEO.

