Peterson bags contract in Trinidad & Tobago

Peterson bags contract in Trinidad & TobagoContracts, Tenders and Rates // March 17, 2017
Peterson has been awarded a five year contract, with options for further extension, with BP Trinidad and Tobago LLC (BPTT) to provide integrated logistics services for its operations in Trinidad & Tobago.
The scope of work includes integrated supply base operations management, logistics control planning and pipe yard operations.
The contract will significantly expand Peterson’s footprint in the Caribbean region and builds on the company’s existing long-term relationship with BP, which includes supporting some of its UKCS North Sea operations from Peterson’s Shetland supply base.
Peterson will implement its full suite of eLogistics applications and, together with BPTT, will develop and establish collaboration initiatives between BPTT and other operators in the region.
Peterson has been active in Trinidad since 2012, setting up a formal operation in 2014 to support local operators and service companies and has supported several large projects in the region.
