Ecosse Subsea appoints Managing Director

Company News

//

Ecosse Subsea Systems hass appointed Mark Gillespie as Managing Director in a move which positions the subsea technology company for growth over the next five years.

Founder Mike Wilson said the appointment strengthens the management team and introduces new skills needed to accelerate the business through the next level of growth.

More articles from this category

More news

Tidewater gets another waiver extension Company News //

Ecosse Subsea appoints Managing Director Company News //

Bourbon cites effects of 40-year crisis as it unveils its 2016 results Company News //

Swan Hunter reel drive system completed Equipment & Technology //

FTAI secures charter for Pride Contracts, Tenders and Rates //

Siem Ruby completes rock clearance for Caithness-Moray link Projects and Operations //

Harvey Sub-Sea to be delivered shortly Vessel & ROV News //

Technip newbuild to undertake trials Vessel & ROV News //

Swiber defaults on coupon payment Company News //

Another guarantee causes problems for Ezra Holdings Company News //

SubseaPartner takes delivery of light dive craft Vessel & ROV News //

Shearwater GeoServices secures contract extension Contracts, Tenders and Rates //

Atlantic Towing takes delivery of first PSV 5000 Vessel & ROV News //