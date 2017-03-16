Ecosse Subsea appoints Managing Director Company News
// March 16, 2017
Ecosse Subsea Systems hass appointed Mark Gillespie as Managing Director in a move which positions the subsea technology company for growth over the next five years.
Founder Mike Wilson said the appointment strengthens the management team and introduces new skills needed to accelerate the business through the next level of growth.
