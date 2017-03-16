Offshore Shipping Online

A publication for the offshore shipping industry published by Clarkson Research

  • Offshore Intelligence Monthly
    • Menu

    Tidewater gets another waiver extension

    Company News // March 16, 2017

    Tidewater, which has been in discussions with its principal lenders and noteholders to amend the company's various debt arrangements to obtain relief from certain covenants, says it has received another, limited waiver regarding compliance with covenants until 27 March 2017.

    More articles from this category

    More news

    Online products

    Offshore Drilling & Production Concepts
    Dredging News Online
    World Offshore Field Development Guides
    OPL shop

    Vessel registers