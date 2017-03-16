Tidewater gets another waiver extension

Tidewater, which has been in discussions with its principal lenders and noteholders to amend the company's various debt arrangements to obtain relief from certain covenants, says it has received another, limited waiver regarding compliance with covenants until 27 March 2017.

