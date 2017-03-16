Tidewater gets another waiver extension

Tidewater gets another waiver extensionCompany News
// March 16, 2017
Tidewater, which has been in discussions with its principal lenders and noteholders to amend the company's various debt arrangements to obtain relief from certain covenants, says it has received another, limited waiver regarding compliance with covenants until 27 March 2017.
More articles from this category
More newsCompany News // March 16, 2017Company News // March 16, 2017Company News // March 16, 2017Company News // March 16, 2017Equipment & Technology // March 15, 2017Contracts, Tenders and Rates // March 15, 2017Projects and Operations // March 15, 2017Vessel & ROV News // March 15, 2017Vessel & ROV News // March 15, 2017Company News // March 15, 2017Company News // March 14, 2017Vessel & ROV News // March 14, 2017Contracts, Tenders and Rates // March 14, 2017Vessel & ROV News // March 14, 2017Company News // March 14, 2017