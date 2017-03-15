Offshore Shipping Online

A publication for the offshore shipping industry published by Clarkson Research

  • Offshore Intelligence Monthly
    • Menu

    Swiber defaults on coupon payment

    Company News // March 15, 2017

    Swiber Holdings Limited (at which judicial managers were appointed last year) says it is unable to pay an upcoming coupon payment for the Series 017 CNY450,000,000 7.75% Fixed Rate Notes due 2017, which was issued pursuant to the Company’s S$1,000,000,000 multicurrency debt issuance programme due on 20 March 2017.

    More articles from this category

    More news

    Online products

    Offshore Drilling & Production Concepts
    Dredging News Online
    World Offshore Field Development Guides
    OPL shop

    Vessel registers