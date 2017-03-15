Swiber defaults on coupon payment

Company News

//

Swiber Holdings Limited (at which judicial managers were appointed last year) says it is unable to pay an upcoming coupon payment for the Series 017 CNY450,000,000 7.75% Fixed Rate Notes due 2017, which was issued pursuant to the Company’s S$1,000,000,000 multicurrency debt issuance programme due on 20 March 2017.

More articles from this category

More news

Tidewater gets another waiver extension Company News //

Ecosse Subsea appoints Managing Director Company News //

Bourbon cites effects of 40-year crisis as it unveils its 2016 results Company News //

Swan Hunter reel drive system completed Equipment & Technology //

FTAI secures charter for Pride Contracts, Tenders and Rates //

Siem Ruby completes rock clearance for Caithness-Moray link Projects and Operations //

Harvey Sub-Sea to be delivered shortly Vessel & ROV News //

Technip newbuild to undertake trials Vessel & ROV News //

Swiber defaults on coupon payment Company News //

Another guarantee causes problems for Ezra Holdings Company News //

SubseaPartner takes delivery of light dive craft Vessel & ROV News //

Shearwater GeoServices secures contract extension Contracts, Tenders and Rates //

Atlantic Towing takes delivery of first PSV 5000 Vessel & ROV News //