Swiber defaults on coupon payment

Swiber defaults on coupon paymentCompany News
// March 15, 2017
Swiber Holdings Limited (at which judicial managers were appointed last year) says it is unable to pay an upcoming coupon payment for the Series 017 CNY450,000,000 7.75% Fixed Rate Notes due 2017, which was issued pursuant to the Company’s S$1,000,000,000 multicurrency debt issuance programme due on 20 March 2017.
