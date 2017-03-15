Technip newbuild to undertake trials

Vessel & ROV News

//

Technip's newbuild dive support vessel Deep Explorer is due to departure for manned trials offshore Bergen, Norway shortly. The vessel was named in November 2016.

The vessel hull was built by Vard Tulcea shipyard in Romania, and then towed to Vard Langsten in Norway for equipment outfitting and commissioning. It has a 24-man twin bell saturated dive system rated to 350m. The dive system was designed, built and commissioned by JFD, part of James Fisher and Sons plc.

Deep Explorer is a DP3 class DSV, purpose-designed and certified for subsea projects in the demanding North Sea Canada market.

Technip describes the vessel as "the most modern and versatile DSV in the world, thanks to her latest technology diving control system, 400 tonne box boom crane, large deck area, working moonpool and work-class ROVs.

Deep Explorer is capable of working globally on diving and subsea construction projects, even in extreme weather conditions. The ship is due to commence operational duties in 2017.

More articles from this category

More news

Tidewater gets another waiver extension Company News //

Ecosse Subsea appoints Managing Director Company News //

Bourbon cites effects of 40-year crisis as it unveils its 2016 results Company News //

Swan Hunter reel drive system completed Equipment & Technology //

FTAI secures charter for Pride Contracts, Tenders and Rates //

Siem Ruby completes rock clearance for Caithness-Moray link Projects and Operations //

Harvey Sub-Sea to be delivered shortly Vessel & ROV News //

Technip newbuild to undertake trials Vessel & ROV News //

Swiber defaults on coupon payment Company News //

Another guarantee causes problems for Ezra Holdings Company News //

SubseaPartner takes delivery of light dive craft Vessel & ROV News //

Shearwater GeoServices secures contract extension Contracts, Tenders and Rates //

Atlantic Towing takes delivery of first PSV 5000 Vessel & ROV News //