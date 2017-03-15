Offshore Shipping Online

    Harvey Sub-Sea to be delivered shortly

    Vessel & ROV News // March 15, 2017

    Harvey Gulf International Marine in the US says the company is preparing to take delivery of the US-flagged, Special Purpose Ship Harvey Sub-Sea.

    The vessel is equipped with a 250 tonne AHC knuckleboom crane and has accommodation for 150 peeople.

