Harvey Sub-Sea to be delivered shortly

Harvey Sub-Sea to be delivered shortlyVessel & ROV News
// March 15, 2017
Harvey Gulf International Marine in the US says the company is preparing to take delivery of the US-flagged, Special Purpose Ship Harvey Sub-Sea.
The vessel is equipped with a 250 tonne AHC knuckleboom crane and has accommodation for 150 peeople.
