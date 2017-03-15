FTAI secures charter for Pride

Contracts, Tenders and Rates

Marine vessel owner/operator FTAI Offshore, a subsidiary of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC), has secured a short-term charter to support the installation of subsea infrastructure. The vessel Pride will be contracted to provide marine and subsea construction operations offshore Malaysia.

The Canadian-built DP-3 vessel (130m x 28m with 250 tonne AHC subsea crane) will be used to support offshore operations in the South China Sea.

Jon Attenburrow, MD of FTAI Offshore, said: "We are pleased to have won this contract in challenging times for the offshore industry. Securing this charter reflects on the quality of our vessels and the professionalism of our personnel and crews."

