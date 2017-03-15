Swan Hunter reel drive system completed

Swan Hunter reel drive system completedEquipment & Technology // March 15, 2017
Swan Hunter has completed construction of its 450 tonne reel drive system. The equipment has successfully completed the factory acceptance testing program and is now ready for operations.
The vertical screw jacking system, unique to the reel drive system market, allows the system to accommodate reel diameters ranging from 5.0m to 11.4m, with no need to mobilise additional packing frames beneath the towers.
The reel drive system can also operate in constant tension mode, supplementing the manual operation modes.
Swan Hunter believes this in-built versatility should provide our clients with an appealing flexibility during multi-reel offshore installation campaigns.
