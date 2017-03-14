Plan for Norwegian mega-merger being finalized

Company News

//

Referring to an announcement of 6 February 2017 regarding the proposed combination of Deep Sea Supply Plc, Farstad Shipping ASA and Solstad Offshore, Deep Sea Supply says the companies are finalizing proposals for the merger, and expect their boards of directors to be in a position to resolve to complete the proposal and the statutory merger plan by the end of March 2017.

Subject to agreement on final transaction documentation and other closing conditions, the proposed combination is expected to be completed during the first half of 2017.

