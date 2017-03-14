Atlantic Towing takes delivery of first PSV 5000

Vessel & ROV News

//

Atlantic Towing's first PSV 5000 has been delivered to the company at its home base in St Johns, Newfoundland.

The vessel is one of four of Damen design, three being PSV 5000s and one vessel specified for inspection, maintenance and repair work.

Atlantic Towing will mobilise all four vessels in North Atlantic oil fields off the Canadian coast.

The fourth vessel will have a 100 tonne active heave compensated crane intended for subsea operations.

